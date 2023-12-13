Melissa Klug already enjoys the company of his sixth newborn daughter and his other children, who traveled to the United States to meet the new member of your family. It seems that the well-known 'Blanca de Chucuito' will remain in that country for a while and will spend the end of year holidays away from Peru with her loved ones, but the one who will be absent this year will be Samahara Lobatón. The businesswoman explained why her daughter will not accompany them on these celebration dates.

Did Melissa Klug's children meet their newborn sister?

Gianella Marquina, eldest daughter of Melissa Klugpublished on her social networks some photos and videos of the long trip that she and her brothers Melissa Lobatón, Adriano Farfán and Jeremy Farfán they made to meet little Cayetana, in the United States.

Melissa Klug's children met their little sister. Photo: Gianella Marquina/Instagram

After the long-awaited reunion, the descendants of the 39-year-old businesswoman touched more than one person with the tender gesture they had with their newborn sister. Adriano and Jeremy Farfán They appear in a snapshot carrying and giving a loving kiss to the new member of their family.

Why won't Melissa Klug spend Christmas with Samahara Lobatón?

With the arrival of his children to the United States, Melissa Klug revealed that he will celebrate Christmas with them and his partner, the footballer Jesus Boat, but who will not be able to accompany them this year will be the influencer Samahara Lobatón. The well-known figure of Peruvian entertainment explained the delicate reason why Bryan Torres' partner did not travel abroad with his brothers.

“That's right, (I will spend Christmas) with my children and Jesus (…) We will only spend it with my children and him, as a family. Sammy (Samahara) and the baby (his granddaughter) were in the plans to come, but for health issues, everything was canceled. Health comes first“, he told Trome. He was also asked about his daughter's health, but he preferred not to talk about it.

