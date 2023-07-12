Melissa Klüg She is a famous businesswoman and influencer who has made several headlines in the past due to her romantic relationship with soccer player Jefferson Farfán. For her part, Yaco Eskenazi made a career on Peruvian television after entering the famous reality show “This is war.” However, few knew that both characters have known each other for several years and a bond unites them, which was recently revealed in the program “My mom cooks better than yours.” Find out all the details.

What did Yaco Eskenazi say about his relationship with Melissa Klug?

To the surprise of many, Melissa Klug was invited to the program led by Ethel Pozo and Yaco Eskenazi after announcing her pregnancy. The presenter took advantage of the businesswoman’s visit to reveal that he had known her for many years, since they were neighbors and used to hang out during her youth.

Ethel Pozo asked Yaco Eskenazi how their closeness originated and if he knew of the existence of a “beautiful woman” who was Melissa Klug. There, he affirmed that he knew her: “I did know (that Melissa lived in Chucuito), she is a neighbor of my neighborhood, but at that time she was out of my reach, I was a piranha, zero, with mushroom hairstyle. Nothing was happening. I was practically a weakling, “said the current husband of Natalie Vértiz.

What successful businesses does Melissa Klug work in?

Currently, Melissa Klug is a prosperous businesswoman, since she has two businesses that allow her to enjoy a life of luxury. She owns a clothing store called Gaia where she imports products from the United States.

In addition, he recently opened his MK Producciones business, with which he would be in charge of producing various events.

Melissa Klug is a successful businesswoman. Photo: Instagram

What did Melissa Klug say about her relationship with Yaco Eskenazi?

After revealing that Melissa Klug and Yaco Eskenazi have known each other for several years, the businesswoman confirmed the fact, ensuring that their neighborhoods where they lived were close. In the program “My mom cooks better than yours”, the influencer also referred to her current state of health due to her pregnancy and the driver tried to help her during the preparation of the recipe.

Melissa Klug in “My mom cooks better than yours.” Photo: Capture America Television.

How old is Melissa Klug and how many years apart is she with Jesús Barco?

Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco surprised users when they announced their relationship due to the age difference between the two. Along the same lines, the popular ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ is 39 years old, while the footballer is 26, that is, the couple is 13 years apart.