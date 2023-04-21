After several months in relative calm, Melissa Klug and Jefferson Farfán returned to star in a media mess. The ‘White from Chucuito’ evidenced through the program Magaly Medina that the bond with the father of their children is not going through its best moment and, in order to reach an adequate solution for the well-being of their children, they would have to see their faces in court again. The influencer responded via WhatsApp to the production of the program “Magaly TV, la firme” releasing more than one accusation against the former athlete. Know all the details in this note.

Melissa Klug: why will she sue the ‘Foquita’?

In the note broadcast on the “Magaly TV, the firm” program, the businesswoman pointed out that the behavior that Jefferson Farfán is having with his children is not appropriate, since he would not be dedicating quality time to them and would be prioritizing other activities. As if that were not enough, she argued that the former athlete, not having a known job, would have time available to share with his descendants. Likewise, he would also have made offers that, according to the influencer, he also failed to comply.

Magaly Medina showed evidence of Melissa Klug’s position against the actions of “Foquita”. Photo: capture “Magaly TV, the firm”

“The same as always, the lack of time. Before because she lived abroad. And now? In short, my children are grown and I am not going to allow him to continue damaging them psychologically, and a lot of abuse. Since he loves lawsuits and lawsuits, we will continue to see each other there, there is no other way, but I will not allow more damage to my children, ”she responded to the queries made by the aforementioned space.

Added to the accusations of not dedicating enough time to his children, he pointed out that the former attacker uses them to generate content on his social networks and would be meeting after meeting since his retirement from the football.

“The reality is different (which he shows on his social networks), but, well, it will not hurt my children anymore. She said that she would pick up for the first time in her life from him to [se borra el nombre del menor] to take him to school and, what happened? she got drunk onravine bar. And she left him waiting on the street for hours and hours and he never showed up and, later, she sent the lawyer to justify herself, ”he added via WhatsApp.

Jefferson Farfán is pronounced

After the issuance of the report Magaly Medinathis morning Jefferson Farfán uploaded an image to his Instagram stories, in clear response to the accusations that were leveled against him.



