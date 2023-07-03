the businesswoman Melissa Klüg He has become one of the most famous figures on Peruvian television. At 39 years old, the popular “Blanca de Chucuito” enjoys a great life with her 5 children and, weeks ago, she made the big announcement that she is pregnant, the result of her relationship with the soccer player jesus boat. People have been interested in the privacy of the also influencer and here we tell you details about the luxurious home where she lives with her family.

Where do Melissa Klug and her children live?

Melissa Klug came forward to answer the questions that arose after confirming her pregnancy with Jesús Barco and clarified that she will continue to live in the same residence where she has been for a few years, since said house belongs to her and her children.

“They can speculate many things and say what they want, that is my house and that of my children”Melissa clarified for the “America Today” cameras.

What does the house where Melissa Klug lives look like?

Melissa Klug’s house is located in one of the most exclusive areas of Lima. The residence has large rooms that have been shared by the same businesswoman on her social networks on several occasions. The place It has 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, a large kitchen, terrace and even has a large pool.

House with exterior view

Melissa Klug’s residence has a great view to the outside thanks to the balcony that the house has. It has a large garage that allows you to store 2 more cars.

Photo: Instagram



Melissa Klug’s bedroom

Melissa Klug has a large bedroom in her house. She even has a walk-in closet in which she keeps all her clothing and bags.

large terrace

Photo: Instagram

Pool

Photo: Instagram

Who does Melissa Klug live with in her luxurious home?

Melissa Klug has a large family. To date, the businesswoman lives in her residence accompanied by 4 of her 5 children. The eldest Gianella Marquina, Melissa Lobatón and her 2 small children, her men.

His daughter Samahara Lobatón became independent a couple of years ago and moved into an apartment after starting a relationship with the barber Youna.

Photo: Instagram

Will Melissa Klug have to vacate her home after the birth of her sixth child?

After rumors that Melissa Klüg She should leave her house due to her new pregnancy with the soccer player Jesús Barco, since the house would belong to Jefferson Farfán, the influencer came forward and spoke about it.

Photo: composition LR/Instagram

“They can say many things and they can talk what they want, but that is my house and that of my children,” the influencer highlighted somewhat annoyed on the “America Today” program on June 30.

How Melissa Klug confirmed her pregnancy?

Melissa Klug revealed the news through her social networks with an emotional publication where the ultrasound is seen along with the pregnancy test. Days later, she was invited to “America Today” to give the details. “After 11 years, the symptoms are different, like my previous pregnancies have been when I was very young,” she said.

