They’ve grown up and they’re chanconas. Melissa Klüg She has raised her daughters in the public eye as a result of her long relationship with soccer player Jefferson Farfán. In various programs, reports of the businesswoman were seen with her family and now that the little ones have grown, they decided to forge her own future.

How many children does Melissa Klug have?

The businesswoman Melissa Klug on social networks is always proud of the 5 children she has. Of them, the 3 are her eldest daughters Gianella Marquina, Samahara Lobatón and Melissa Lobatón, the result of her relationship with the former soccer player Abel Lobatón. While the latter are 2 men, they were born from her long romance with Jefferson Farfán.

Melissa Klug has five children from three different fathers. Photo: Instagram

Gianella Marquina

Gianella Marquina She is the eldest daughter of Melissa Klug. The 22-year-old is close to finishing the law career at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC) and has already been doing her pre-professional practices.

On his Instagram account, he surprised weeks ago by reporting that he had visited the Peruvian Congress as part of his work as an intern. Parallel to her studies and work, Gianella works on her social networks advertising various products and is the image of various brands.

Gianella Marquina has been developing a professional facet in parallel to her life as an influencer. Photo: composition LR/Gianella Marquina/Instagram/Linkedin

Melissa Lobaton

Melissa Lobaton Klug She is the youngest daughter of Melissa Klug. The young woman turned 18 in 2020 and since that date she has been seen working on her social networks promoting various brands and creating various beauty videos.

Although not much is known about her private life, Melissa revealed last September that she decided to change her university degree and pointed out that her new studies are related to gastronomy. “I am one of those people who say that they have to study something that they love,” she commented on her Instagram account.

Samahara Lobaton

The second daughter of Melissa Klug, Samahara Lobaton it is the one that has been most exposed in the public eye. The young woman has participated in various television programs such as “Combate” and recently in “El gran show”.

Previously, the young woman studied Marketing and Advertising, but did not finish her degree. After being eliminated from the Gisela Valcárcel contest, the young woman announced that she would travel abroad to study and according to her mother, Melissa Klug, she would enroll in a course to be an Initial Education assistant.

However, to date he has not made the trip and on his social networks he can be seen generating content and working with various national brands.

Samahara Lobatón excited about her trip abroad. Photo: composition/ Samahara Lobatón/ Instagram/ GV Producciones

Melissa Klug wants to be a mom for the sixth time

The businesswoman Melissa Klug has made it clear that she wants to have a large family and therefore has not ruled out the option of becoming a mother for the sixth time. On this occasion, she would be next to her boyfriend Jesús Barco, with whom she will marry in 2025.

Melissa Klug is in a relationship with the Peruvian soccer player Jesús Barco, whom she will marry in 2025. Photo: Composition LR/Capture America/Instagram

Samahara Lobatón danced the samba with her mother Melissa Klug and her sister

The gala on October 22 of “El gran show” had more than one surprise for the public. Samahara Lobatón, who was in the sentencing zone, decided to call her parent Melissa Klug and her sister Melissa Lobatón as reinforcements.

However, despite her effort to stand out on the dance floor, the influencer was left out of the competition. “This program gave me back the desire to continue living, I did it for that,” said the young woman before leaving the set.