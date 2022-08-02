The Peruvian businesswoman Melissa Klug, mother of five children, became pregnant with her firstborn at the age of 14. However, this was not an impediment for Jefferson Farfán’s ex-partner to finish high school and, after that, study a career that is in high demand today. Which is this? Meet her below.

Melissa became known in the national show business when it was learned that she had a romantic relationship with businessman Raúl Marquina. Likewise, she achieved greater popularity in 2003 after announcing her ampay with ‘Foquita’, with whom she had two children as a result of her sentimental relationship.

What is the career that Melissa Klug studied and never practiced?

In March of this year, Melissa Klug surprised everyone by revealing that she studied to be a flight attendant. According to what he said, he did not get his degree because he never held that position.

“I never got the title because I didn’t exercise it,” he said in an interview with Natalie Vértiz for the “You are in all” program. The businesswoman also pointed out that she studied English.

Melissa Klug rebukes the psychologist Cueva for asking her not to have more children

Melissa Klug faced psychologist Lizbeth Cueva on the set of “America Today” last Monday, July 25. The fact happened after the psychologist gave her opinion on how the influencer manages her life.

“It’s advice, I would like her to have another life partner, but not have more children,” the professional told her, not imagining that her comment would not please Melissa, who did not hesitate to answer her.

“I decide, it is my body. I respect what the doctor says, but if I want to have another baby, it’s my decision,” said Jefferson Farfán’s ex-partner.

Melissa Klug postponed her wedding with Jesús Barco

A few weeks ago, the model ruled out her wedding with the Sport Boys player in 2022 because both are focused on other priority plans. In the case of Melisa Klug, she wants to focus on her business, and she also made it clear that she is in no hurry to get married.