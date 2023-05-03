Melissa Klüg She became known in the entertainment world for her romantic relationship with Jefferson Farfán. Although the couple broke up their romance in 2015, the “Blanca de Chucuito” remained a relevant figure in the national show. Thanks to her popularity, she has established herself as one of the influencers with the most followers (2.7 million) on Instagram of late. However, the social networks They are not the only platform with which it generates income, but also through the different businesses it leads. Know what they are in the following note.

Melissa Klug ventured into the world of entrepreneurship since approximately 2017. Photo: LR file

How many exclusive companies does Melissa Klug have?

Melissa Klug shows off her travels around the world through her social networks. The public figure has been in places like Miami, thailand and dubai, but where does this income come from that allows you to enjoy these distant places? Well, all this is thanks to work and, it is that under her sleeve, the influencer is quite a businesswoman. Melissa Klüg It has not one or two, but three companies. They are dedicated to different fields.

Melissa Klug is a successful entrepreneur. Photo: Instagram

What are Melissa Klug’s companies?

Melissa Klug’s first venture is called Gaia and was born in 2017. This business was started with one of her friends in the United States and is a clothing, footwear and accessories store of renowned international brands. However, after seven years there, he made the decision to close it down and move it to Peru.

With this brand, he has managed to have up to three stores in Lima, these are located in the Rotunda located in La Molina, Galería Plaza and in La Koketa de Gamarra.

“Gaia” is one of Melissa Klug’s ventures. Photo: Instagram

Another business that the chalaca has is “MK Productions”, which is dedicated to managing different artists, that is, to making their work visible in the media. In the same way, it is in charge of making events and advertising on social networks.

“MK Productions” is an advertising company of Melissa Klug. Photo: Instagram

Another venture that Klug had and that originated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic was the promotion of the sale of masks, face shields, among other related products. This business would have been done with Abel Lobatonwith whom he had an affair years ago.

How much would Melissa Klug charge to advertise on social media?

As revealed by a report “America Today” Melissa Klug would charge large amounts of money to promote a brand on her social networks. With just one Instagram story, “Blanca de Chucuito” can earn $400. Meanwhile, she can get $1,000 if it appears as a post on her feed. In addition, a video on IGTV and TikTok promoting a venture reaches the figure of 1,800 dollars.

Melissa Klug has close to 3 million followers on Instagram. Photo: LR file See also Melissa Klug and Abel Lobatón: how did their romance begin and why did they end?

Melissa Klug lashes out at Jefferson Farfán after going out with her son

After Melissa Klug accused Jefferson Farfán of not seeing his children and only pretending on social networks that he was a father present, Jefferson Farfán shared photos of a weekend with his children. However, the influencer did not believe anything and pointed out: “I am glad to see my children happy, it is my purpose in life and it is good that social pressure achieves things that mortals cannot”.

Melissa Klug reveals why Farfán went out with her children: “Social pressure achieves what we cannot.” Photo: Instagram

Melissa Klug will legally face Jefferson Farfán again

For several years, Melissa Klug and Jefferson Farfan Faces were seen in court for alimony to the two children they both have. A lot of time has passed since this, but the chalaca has just confirmed that she will sue the former player again for a different reason.

According to the influencer, the “seal” has been committing psychological damage against her two minors by not spending time with them and leaving them standing up on more than one occasion.

Melissa Klug minimizes Jefferson Farfán’s relationship with her children. Photo: composition LR/ ATV/ Instagram

Melissa Klug speaks after the recent departure of Jefferson Farfán with his children

Jefferson Farfan shared through his account instagram some images of a weekend with her youngest children trying to deny what her ex-partner, Melissa Klug, mentioned, however, she came out to speak.

Through her Instagram profile, the popular ‘White from Chucuito’ responded to a comment from a user who pointed out that he was complaining for fun because ‘The little seal’ He had shown that he did spend time with his little ones.

“I am glad to see my children happy, it is my purpose in life and it is good that social pressure achieves things that we mortals cannot”, wrote the influencerswhich surprised his followers.