Football player Jesus Boat He turned 24 this Tuesday, March 9, and he celebrated it with the congratulations of his family, friends and followers on social networks. However, the message that attracted the most attention was the one shared by Melissa Klug through her official account of Instagram.

In her publication, the businesswoman expressed the love and admiration she feels for the Sports University player, with whom she confirmed her romantic relationship in November 2020.

Melissa Klug and Jesus Barco

“Happy birthday handsome! I wish for you a Happy Birthday and may life surprise you with wonderful moments every day of this new year. You are an extraordinary person and few of us are fortunate to have you in our lives. With all my heart, I want you to fulfill all your dreams, “he said. “Thank you for being by my side and sharing your happiness with me. I love everything about you. For more laughs and dances together, ”he added on Instagram.

Along with this message, Melissa klug published a collage of the most memorable moments he lived next to Jesus Boat during their romance.

Jesús Barco and his birthday message to Melissa Klug

On February 3, Melissa Klug celebrated her 37th birthday with a romantic dedication by Jesús Barco, her current partner, on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman. (I want) to wish you a lot of happiness, blessings and health in your day. May God continue to give you that happiness of being the woman you are and continue to be the same person. Enjoy with the family and may it be many more years. Millions of blessings, love ”, were the words of the athlete.

Jesús Barco dedicates a message to Melissa Klug

