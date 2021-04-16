Businesswoman Melissa Klug confirmed that she tested positive for COVID-19. She joins the list of entertainment figures who have contracted the disease.

She said that she is at rest and isolated inside her home to prevent further infections to her family members. “I caught COVID-19, I am in bed, but thank God I am improving,” he declared for Trome.

Her grandmother’s health was her greatest concern because she lived with her family and belongs to the vulnerable population. Melissa klug She stated that she has now been transferred to another residence.

“My grandmother lives a block from my house and my children are fine, thank God they have not been infected. As soon as I had symptoms, I took the molecular test and I locked myself in my room, “he said.

He revealed that his symptoms were complicated by another respiratory disease that he suffers, but is complying with the treatment of coronavirus that he receives from a nearby doctor.

“Happily, because I controlled myself quickly and took the medications that were sent to me. I also did not have a fever, I only had a headache and it was complicated by asthma. Your body hurts as if a truck had passed you. I already took all the exams and I went well, there is little left before they discharge me with the blessing of God ”, he concluded.

Melissa Klug, latest news:

