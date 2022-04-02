Melissa Klug and Samahara Lobaton They no longer live together, but they maintain a good relationship. The “Blanca de Chicuito” revealed that she is proud of her daughter, since she, despite being 21 years old, has proven to be an excellent mother with the little girl Xianna. That is why, through her social networks, the businesswoman surprised her fans by detailing how she felt after learning that her daughter was pregnant.

What did Melissa Klug say?

The influencer communicates daily with her followers through her official Instagram account and in the middle of a dynamic question and answer, Melissa Klug told details of her life as a mother and the feeling that caused her to learn of Xianna’s arrival.

“How was your reaction when you found out that you were going to be a grandmother?”, they asked her in her stories and she responded emotionally: “I cried so much the way I found out, not knowing that since she was born she is the joy of my life and my heart. I die for her.”

Melissa Klug reveals how she reacted to Samahara Lobatón’s pregnancy. Photo: Instagram.

Is Melissa Klug jealous of her children?

This March 19, the businesswoman appeared on the set of “JB en ATV” and left the entire cast speechless by mentioning that she has Jesús Barco’s cell phone code; However, she clarified that she is not jealous of him, since she would only have her “just in case something happens.” After that revelation, her followers wanted to know if she was a jealous mother with her children.

“Are you a jealous mom with your kids? Greetings Meli”, they asked her and she replied: “Only with men” and attached the photograph of the heirs of Jefferson Farfán.