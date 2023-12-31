Melissa Klug She left Peru at the beginning of November of this year to give birth to her last daughter, the result of her relationship with Jesús Barco, in the United States. This news surprised more than one person and speculation began as to why the businesswoman made this decision. Faced with the wave of rumors, Samahara Lobatón's mother broke her silence and was encouraged to reveal the delicate reason why she moved to that country for a few weeks. Likewise, she told of a complicated moment that she went through when her baby was born and how she overcame this situation.

What is the sensitive reason why Melissa Klug gave birth in the US?

Melissa Klug He opened a question box, through his Instagram account, to interact with his followers. One of her followers asked the popular 'Blanca de Chucuito' why she decided to go to another country like the United States to give birth to her sixth daughter. In this regard, the businesswoman revealed the delicate reason.

“It was a health and safety decision due to so many cesarean sections (6) that I have had”commented Klug, who also revealed that he suffered from postpartum depression.

“After six pregnancies, I never imagined going through that and experiencing it was complicated… It happened, I think, due to being far from my family, a risky birth and many things that happen,” she said. “But thank God, my children arrived to recharge my heart”he added.

Melissa Klug spoke about her last pregnancy. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Melissa Klug

What did Melissa Klug say about the alleged crisis with Jesús Barco?

Some days ago, Melissa Klug He arrived in Peru for the Christmas holidays and surprised his partner Jesus Boatwho was happy to be able to see his daughter Cayetana again.

In that sense, the 'Blanca de Chucuito' published various photographs with her relatives, but not next to her baby's father, as she usually did. This caused rumors of an alleged crisis in the relationship.

In this regard, the businesswoman was encouraged to clarify her sentimental situation in a question that a follower asked her: “We are Family”.