Melissa Klug is a few weeks away from holding little Cayetana in her arms, as a result of her relationship with the soccer player Jesus Boat. Thus, the popular businesswoman has been sharing the entire process of her pregnancy with her followers on social networks and, recently, she showed in some videos the progress of what will be the luxurious room in which the new member of her family will live after her birth. .

How far along is Melissa Klug pregnant?

Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco count the days until they meet their first daughter together. Therefore, as usual, the ‘Blanca from Chucuito‘ decided to interact with her fans on Instagram so that they could send her some questions and she could solve them.

In this way, a user asked him how many weeks pregnant he is. To which the local entertainment figure responded: “35 weeks”. That is to say, soon the new member of her family will be born.

Melissa Klug and her advanced pregnancy. Photo: Instagram

What does Melissa Klug’s baby room look like?

Samahara Lobatón’s mother leaves nothing to improvisation, for this reason, weeks ago she began work to adapt the new room in which her daughter will live, who will arrive into the world in the coming weeks. In some videos of her on her Instagram stories the following could be seen:

The room is of considerable size, the theme was drawn and painted completely by hand. In addition, it has a ceiling fan and little by little furniture is arriving to store the baby’s accessories. I will probably show the crib on some days too.

