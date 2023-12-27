Melissa Klug continues to share some photographs of the first moments in which her newborn baby meets the other members of her family. If previously 'Blanca de Chucuito' moved her thousands of fans with the first family photo with her children who traveled to the United States to meet her little sister, now the businesswoman published the moment in which her grandmother, whom she affectionately calls Angelita, held her daughter in her arms. who is now his great-granddaughter.

How was the reunion of Jesús Barco and his newborn daughter?

The Peruvian soccer player Jesús Barco touched his followers by publishing a photograph of the moment in which he was reunited with little Cayetana, the daughter who is the result of his relationship with Melissa Klug. As you remember, the businesswoman and the athlete did not spend the Christmas holidays together.

Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco will celebrate 4 years together in 2024. Photo: LR composition / Instagram Jesús Barco

“Love of my life, together again. This is how my Christmas ends, perfect”, he put as a description of the snapshot. On the other hand, Melissa Klug continued to publish content in which she appeared with her five children and her grandmother Angela.

Melissa Klug's grandmother met her great-granddaughter

The fans of Melissa Klug They were moved by the first meeting between Angelita, grandmother of the showbiz figure, and the baby of Jesús Barco's girlfriend. The mother of Samahara Lobaton He did not hesitate to share this tender moment and published a small text about it.

“My blessing“says the caption of the photo on his profile, while in his stories he made reference to both, writing: “My loves”. Immediately, users left positive messages such as: “How beautiful”, “Pure love”, “What a blessing, Meli”, among other comments.

