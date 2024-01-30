On Monday, January 29, Melissa Klug surprised with a statement on her social networks, in which she announced that she ended her relationship with the soccer player Jesús Barco, with whom just a few days ago she had celebrated the arrival of her first daughter. As is remembered, the businesswoman He had declared on previous occasions that he wanted to get married in 2024, there was even talk of problems between the two, since they did not look together even though they had just had a baby. In her pronouncement, the 'Blanca de Chucuito' He stated that the responsibility for the breakup lies with the athlete.

What did Melissa Klug say about the end of her relationship?

The well-known figure of Peruvian entertainment came out to speak out after the rumors of the supposed separation with Jesús Barco and ended up confirming what was mentioned in the program 'Love and fire', a space hosted by Rodrigo González and Gigi Mitre. Melissa Klug assures that she always did her best to achieve a “healthy relationship.”

“I traveled abroad because my pregnancy was at risk and I preferred to safeguard the life of the fruit of our love with the peace of mind that everything was going well between us. During the four years of our relationship, I have respected and cared for our privacy as a couple and in their professional sports career with the responsibilities that it entails. Therefore, I give all responsibility for the termination of the relationship to Mr. Jesús Barco“, he wrote at the beginning.

Melissa Klug confirmed separation with Jesús Barco. Photo: Instagram/Melissa Klug

Likewise, he stressed that his sons, daughters and granddaughter are his current strength and that he will focus on his little girl born just two months ago. Along these lines, he asserted that he will seek to keep his family together for the good of the last of her heirs, the result of her romance with the aforementioned soccer player.

What strong message did Melissa Klug post?

Hours after learning that Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco are no longer a couple, the 'Blanca de Chucuito' He continued sharing some publications for his thousands of followers on social networks. In one of these stories, she replied to a message that her friend Evelyn Vela put on his profile and made reference to the consequences of hurting a person and “karma” was also mentioned.

“When you harm a person, destiny is responsible for tripling the pain caused, actions become pain. Because everything rotates, everything vibrates and everything returns, karma exists and what one does in this life, in this life one surrenders. accounts. And whoever does it laughing, crying pays“, quotes the strong message.

Although he did not give more details about the real reason for his breakup with Jesus Boat, Melissa made it completely clear that the person responsible for her current relationship situation is only the father of her last daughter. For his part, the aforementioned player has not issued any statement on the issue, but he did take some measures, such as limiting comments on the publications on his Instagram account.

Did Jesús Barco leave Melissa Klug's house?

On January 29, Rodrigo González generated astonishment by stating that Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco were no longer togetherthe presenter of 'Amor y fuego' also pointed out that the soccer player would have left the house where he lived with the well-known Peruvian businesswoman after ending their romantic relationship.

“According to the latest news, a data that has just reached us, they have just separated. According to what these data tell me, something would have happened, something has been found out and Jesús Barco would have confirmed it. These could be one of the last images of them together (…) According to data, he would have left the house they both shared“said the show host.

