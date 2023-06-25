Melissa Klüg spoke with the cameras of “You are in all” about her sixth pregnancy, the product of her relationship with Jesús Barco, but she was also consulted about the recent controversy between her daughter, Samahara Lobatón, with her ex-partner Youna, who points out that she would have been unfaithful when they lived abroad. The popular “Blanca de Chucuito” specified that she will always support her, but that in the face of bad decisions everyone must face her actions. “She has been my gray hair that is painted,” she said between laughs.

Even so, he highlighted the work of the influencer as a mother. “She is a bit focused, she is a great mother, responsible. I feel proud of her, how she has evolved, how she has experienced this stage. About his love life, I will not touch the subject. She is already of legal age and she is going to have to answer for every action or mistake that she commits in her life. I will always be there to advise her and support her in the good decisions she makes,” Klug said.

What did the eldest daughter of Melissa Klug say after the announcement of her pregnancy?

Through Instagram, Melissa Klug left a touching message for the little one in her womb. “You are already in my heart and a few months in my arms, how nice when something happens that you asked God for so much, a wish come true. We look forward to seeing you and now love multiplies”, wrote the influencer.

The daughters of Jefferson Farfán’s ex-partner were not oblivious to the news and congratulated her on her pregnancy. Gianella Marquina She was the first and sent some tender words to her mother: “How beautiful. The best gift the universe could give us.” For her part, Melissa Lobatón commented on the publication with love faces.

What did users say to Melissa Klug about her pregnancy?

On social networks, Internet users showed their support for Jefferson Farfán’s ex-partner. Among the comments are the good wishes of his followers, while others highlight his courage “to start over.” Let’s remember that the businesswoman underwent five caesarean sections.

#Melissa #Klug #rules #fight #daughter #Samahara #gray #hair #painted