Melissa Klug was invited to the set of ‘América hoy’ this Monday, September 18, to reveal details about the big baby shower party she threw for the early arrival of her sixth daughter Cayetana. It should be noted that only Gianella and Melissa, daughters of the businesswoman, attended this event; however, Samahara Lobaton was conspicuous by its absence. Given this event, the hosts of the magazine did not hesitate to ask the ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ why the influencer did not come to this meeting.

After this question, Melissa Klug spoke out and revealed the reason why she was not seen. Lobaton at the baby shower she organized for the arrival of her daughter. “The baby was sick, she (Samahara) had to stay and take care of her daughter,” were the words of the popular ‘Blanca de Chucuito’, who decided not to provide more details about his current relationship with the influencer.

Who is the special person who threw Melissa’s baby shower?

Melissa Klug surprised by revealing that it was a special person who was in charge of organizing her baby shower, it was none other than her ex-partner Raúl Marquina, whom she praised for taking the time to participate in this important date.

“I want to show you the A1 work of Raúl (my daughter Giane’s dad) for the incredible work he did and he showed off at my baby shower, a job that he has done for years at events and that is why he is recognized and recommended. Thank you, Raúl, the stage was beautiful,” the businesswoman said excitedly on her Instagram account.

Melissa Klug recommended the work done by Raúl Marquina, father of her first daughter, after contributing to her baby shower. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Melissa Klug/Raúl Marquina

How was Melissa Klug’s baby shower?

The businesswoman Melissa Klug and her boyfriend Jesús Barco celebrated the baby shower, a few weeks after having their first daughter together. However, they spared no expense and celebrated in style.

In some publications from their guests, you can see in detail the location where the event took place, the decoration, the food, the live salsa orchestra and much more. The couple was accompanied by close friends and family.

