As is usual, Melissa Klüg He took advantage of Sunday to interact with all his followers through the dynamics of Instagram with questions and answers. Thus, one of his followers asked him about one of her daughters, Melissa Lobatón, who was studying Comprehensive Communication.

What did the user say to Melissa Klug?

“Why did Meli stop studying Integral Communication?” Was the netizen’s query to Melissa Klug. Immediately, the popular “Blanca de Chucuito” explained that her descendant left her career to dedicate herself to pastry, because she discovered that she has a great passion for culinary art.

“Because she didn’t like that career very much, so she started studying Pastry and she loves it”he detailed.

Posted by Melissa Klug. Photo: Instagram

How many children does Melissa Klug have?

The businesswoman Melissa Klug, on social networks, is always proud of the five children she has. Gianella Marquina, Samahara Lobatón and Melissa Lobatón are the result of her relationship with former soccer player Abel Lobatón. Likewise, the two men were born as a result of her long romance with Jefferson Farfán.