They already made the decision. Melissa Klug announced, through her social networks, that she already knows what her little baby will be called, the fruit of her love with the soccer player Jesús Barco. The businesswoman is expecting her sixth child and she has been very happy and excited for her future daughter in different television issues.

What did Melissa Klug say?

Melissa Klüg He has a fairly close relationship with his followers, with whom he is in constant communication. For this reason, the mother of Samahara Lobaton he answered questions from some of his fans, who asked him for the name of his little baby.

“What is the most beautiful one going to be called?”wrote a netizen in the question box that Klug had posted on his official Instagram account.

Melissa Klug announced her baby’s name on Instagram. Photo: Melissa Klug/Instagram

Melissa had no problem answering this question: “Cayetana, means strong, like a stone. protective. Latin origin. Along with his message, he attached a photo with his girl’s name on it.

Added to this, Melissa Klug told her fans that she is experiencing her pregnancy calmly, unlike what she had to experience in her other states of pregnancy. “From the peace and tranquility in which I am to the age and moment in which I live, I have a beautiful family, which I built myself, which I care for and protect,” she added.

How was Melissa Klug’s baby gender reveal party?

Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco held a small party in the garden of the businesswoman’s house. Gianella Marquina and Samahara Lobatón shared details of the event in their Instagram stories. In the clips you can see balloons, a cake, decorations in earth tones; You can also see the moment when the minor children of the aforementioned reveal the sex of the baby. By spreading pink powder they imply that she will be a little woman.

