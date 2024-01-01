Melissa Klug Weeks ago she gave birth to Cayetana, her last daughter, the result of her relationship with Jesus Barco. Although the businesswoman was very happy about the arrival of her baby, through her social networks she revealed that not everything was rosy, since for the first time she experienced postpartum depression. This condition manifested itself in her latest publications, as she shared posts that indicated a possible estrangement with the soccer player, with whom she had not been seen for a few weeks.

On her official Instagram page, the 'Blanca de Chucuito' revealed the reasons why she went through this difficult experience, which she has already overcome thanks to her family.

Melissa Klug and her postpartum depression after giving birth

The fact became public after one of her followers asked her if she had suffered postpartum depression. Through her Instagram stories, the Chalaca businesswoman confirmed that, indeed, she had gone through this complicated situation after her baby was born.

“Meli, have you never had postpartum depression?” the user asked.

To which Melissa Klug responded: “Yes I did. After six pregnancies, I never imagined going through that and experiencing it was complicated. I think being away from my family, a risky birth and many things that happen after giving birth.”

The 'Blanca de Chucuito' did not have a good time after Cayetana's birth. Photo: Melissa Klug/Instagram

The chalaca considered that the distance from her children, among other reasons, made the postpartum period so shocking. However, she confirmed that she overcame this condition.

“But thank God my children arrived to recharge my heart. And now I am with my family, and together anything is possible,” commented Klug.

It should be noted that, shortly after she gave birth to her last daughter, rumors had emerged of a separation from Jesús Barco, since they had not been seen together for several days. However, the influencer denied all these speculations after publishing photographs together.

