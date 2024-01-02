Melissa Klug He made a strong revelation on his Instagram account. The businesswoman explained that she had Postpartum depression after the birth of her little Cayetana, the fruit of her relationship with Jesús Barco. It is necessary to remember that the footballer was with her the day she gave birth; However, the athlete returned to Peru and Klug spent several days without his loved ones by his side.

What happened to Melissa Klug?

There are several influencers who interact with their followers on the Instagram social network, especially with the question and answer box. This time, the mother of Samahara Lobaton He was encouraged to answer some of his followers' concerns. One of them asked him: “Did you have postpartum depression?”.

Melissa Klug reveals that she had postpartum depression. Photo: Instagram

When asked, the influencer was sincere: “Yes, I had it. After six pregnancies, I never imagined going through that and experiencing it was complicated… I think (it was because) of being far from my family, a risky birth and many things that happen after giving birth, but thank God they came my children to recharge my heart and now I am with my family and together. everything is possible“.

Are Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco still together?

Another of the constant questions that users asked 'Meli' was about her relationship with the father of her last daughter, Jesús Barco. “Is everything okay with Jesús Barco?” they asked. To that, she responded: “We are a family,” and she shared a photo with him and his children. This way, Klug ruled out having ended his relationship with the footballer.