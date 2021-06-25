A new stage. Melissa Klug revealed that she maintains a friendship with soccer player Jefferson Farfán, her ex-partner and father of two of her children.

The businesswoman told details about her current relationship with the Peruvian athlete, who, according to her, now he helps her with raising Jeremy and Adriano.

“We are friends … I hope it stays that way for the well-being of our children. I see him attached to his three children, he is aware of them, he takes them away, he is with them for a longer time, it is something I wanted. He comes (to his house) to have breakfast with them, then they play play in his room, they have a great time, “he said to Trome.

Melissa klug He praised the role of father that Jefferson Farfán shows, since his stay in Peru. In addition, he thanked him for sharing more moments with his little ones.

“I am super calm and happy for them, share with my children, are aware of Adriano, because he is at a difficult age because he is a teenager; seriously that I am super grateful to Jefferson, his presence as a father has been very helpful. , as the father figure that he is, and that has helped me a lot ”, added the businesswoman.

Everything indicates that both left behind the quarrels that, on several occasions, led them to court and star in media scandals on national television.

