A new baby on the way! Melissa Klug is pregnant again, a dream that she had previously announced. The model and influencer is excited and happy, expecting her sixth child, the result of her romance with the soccer player Jesús Barco.

The mother of Samahara Lobaton appeared on “América hoy” this Monday, June 26, to delve into this news that fills her with expectations. It is important to emphasize that both she and her partner had made the announcement on her Instagram account, causing thousands of reactions from her many fans.

What did Melissa Klug say about her pregnancy?

During the broadcast of “America Today”, Melissa provided information about her pregnancy status and confirmed that she had to wait to announce the news because “it was a bit risky.” It should be remembered that Magaly Medina He made this news public a couple of weeks ago, on his show.

“I have had five children, mine was a little more risky, I had to wait, even if it was leaked or confirmed. I had to wait,” Klugg explained. Despite this, he assured that he is carrying his pregnancy calmly and with all the necessary medical tests to ensure his life and that of his baby.

After that, Ethel Pozo asked her how long she was pregnant and the Chalaca businesswoman confirmed that she is “16 weeks… three and a half months.” Later, she pointed out that the baby would be born in November and that it would be of the same zodiac sign as one of her daughters, Samahara Lobatón.

