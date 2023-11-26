Melissa Klug counts the days to hold her baby in her arms, the result of her relationship with the soccer player Jesus Boat. The popular Peruvian showbiz figure has been sharing her entire experience in the gestation stage of her sixth daughter and, as usual, she decided to interact with her followers on social networks to answer some questions shortly after giving to light. The ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ He predicted when the new member of his family will be born.

What did Melissa Klug say about her advanced pregnancy?

The businesswoman Melissa Klug She gave details of her pregnancy status, as several of her followers are curious to know how she is spending these last few days before giving birth to her little Cayetana. She stated that she had some discomfort due to her condition.

A follower asked her if she had already begun to feel some pain characteristic of the pregnancy stage, to which Samahara Lobatón’s mother was honest and said: “Of course yes, (I have felt) a lot of pain, I am super swollen, I have too much heartburn, I gained 20 kilos, I have contractions, I have insomnia, etc..”.

Melissa Klug tells how her pregnancy is going.

When will Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco’s daughter be born?

There is only a short time left for Melissa Klug to meet her first daughter with her current partner, the soccer player Jesús Barco. She told her followers on Instagram that she already she is almost 38 weeks pregnantfurthermore, cHe confirmed that the new member of his family will be born in November. It should be noted that this is the last week of said month, so at any time the news of the expected birth will be announced.