Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco are on the eve of meeting their long-awaited baby. However, rumors about a possible crisis between the couple have grown significantly in recent days. Given this, the popular ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ decided to speak about the issue through a statement on social networks. “We can not cover the sun with a finger. “This month has been very stressful and complicated for us as a couple.”reads in the first part of the writing.

Did Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco break up?

Melissa Klug made it clear that she is not done with Jesús Barco, however, being in the public eye has affected them. “The media pressure and the continuous judgments that we suffer as part of our public role have damaged our relationship,” he added.

In the second part of the statement, Samahara Lobatón’s mother clarifies that, despite the bad moment she is going through with her partner, both will continue fighting to strengthen themselves as a family. “Jesus and I believe and will do whatever is necessary for our love to triumph over all types of problems and obstacles,” she notes.

How many years apart are Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco?

Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco are one of the most media couples in the Peruvian scene. The popular ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ was born on February 3, 1984, so she is currently 39 years old, while the Sport Boys soccer player turned 26 in March of this year. In that sense, it is specified that both are 13 years apart.