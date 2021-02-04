On February 3, Melissa Klug shared the details of her 37th birthday celebration on her Instagram stories, the most special and romantic detail being the one she received from her partner Jesús Barco.

“How nice to wake up and find this beautiful surprise my love. Thank you my T ”, the businesswoman wrote about the photo of her with a huge bouquet of roses, along with a decoration with petals that also included the letters H and B for ‘Happy birthday’.

3.2.2021 | Melissa Klug received a romantic flower arrangement from Jesús Barco. Photo: Melissa Klug / Instagram

The romantic gesture is the second that the Mannucci footballer dedicated to the ‘Blanca de Chucuito ‘ for his birthday, since the first was a gallant message published on his official Instagram account, in which he published a collage of photos of both.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman, wish you much happiness, blessings and health on your day. May God continue to give you that happiness of being the woman you are and remain the same person. Enjoy with your family and may it be many more years, millions of blessings, my love, ”wrote Barco.

“Jesús Barco, thank you, my heart, for being part of my life and my happiness”, the honoree Melissa Klug responded almost immediately.

