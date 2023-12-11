A big family. Melissa Klug She is more than happy: four of her children traveled to the United States to accompany her, since she has just conceived her last heir, the result of her relationship with the soccer player Jesús Barco. Melissa decided to share her pleasant family moment through her social networks. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Melissa Klug say when she welcomed her children to the United States?

The big surprise at that moment was the absence of her penultimate daughter, the influencer Samahara Lobatón. On her Instagram profile, the youngest of the Klugs has not commented on the matter. For her part, Melissa He showed the dinner he is sharing with his children, who appear happy to be together with their mother.

“Finally with my loves”, Klug wrote at the bottom of the video that was shared on his official profile on said social network.

What did Melissa Klug say about having a seventh child?

A few days after becoming a mother for the sixth time, Melissa Klug She was asked on the Internet if she wanted to be a mother for the seventh time, but now with a boy. The response that was presented to all of her followers was overwhelming.

“The little man? I'm exhausted”, responded to her friend Evelyn Vela, who asked the businesswoman the question.

Evelyn Vela and Melissa Klug interacted on Instagram. Photo: Instagram capture/Melissa Klug

How does Melissa Klug look after giving birth?

Melissa shared with her followers one of her first photos as a mother. 11 days after giving birth, Klug was shown on one of the streets of the United States with his baby's stroller. In the snapshot, the influencer wears a black outfit and a radiant smile, which earned her greetings of congratulations and praise from her followers.

“Beautiful, you are radiant”, “Beautiful, congratulations”, “How beautiful that mommy”, “What a blessing children are, you are very pretty”, “What a beautiful mom”, These are some of the comments from Internet users.