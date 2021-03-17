Melissa Klug appeared on the set of Magaly TV, signing her to talk about her relationship with Jesus Boat, with whom he began dating since September of last year.

During the interview, the businesswoman made it clear that she has known the footballer for a long time, since they lived in the same area of ​​Callao.

“I know him from the neighborhood, we have mutual friends. He is from the neighborhood, he is from Chucuito, we have grown together and one day we agreed and clicked. He is a friend of my brother, we began to frequent the same place, we conserved a lot and that’s how it happened”Said the ‘chalaca’.

However, Magaly Medina wanted to find out more about the relationship between Melissa Klug and Jesus Barco, to which the businesswoman assured that the athlete gets along very well with her children.

“It is something beautiful that they have built, my children get along very well with it. There is a lot of respect and admiration (…) I am very happy, happy and in love ”, she concluded.

Melissa Klug wants to have a child with Jesús Barco

The hosts of En boca de todos, Jazmín Pinedo and Ricardo Rondón, asked a compromising question to Melissa klug: “Would you like to have a child with Jesús Barco?”.

“And why not?”, Replied the businesswoman with a smile on her face. Later, she revealed that she and the Peruvian soccer player plan to become parents.

“Actually, we have many plans for the future, one of them is having a baby. (…) There is no impediment to having a child, “he explained.

