Melissa klug explained why she was not present at the marriage of her friend Evelyn Vela with the barber Valery Burga – which took place on Wednesday, March 17 at the Friendship Park, in Surco – despite the fact that she had promised to attend some time ago. said event.

The ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ She confessed that she felt very sorry for not having been able to accompany her great friend in one of the best moments of her life, but she justified herself by assuring that on the same wedding day she had to accompany her grandmother to get vaccinated against COVID-19 .

“It’s that they gave my grandmother the desired appointment for her vaccine and I had to be with her,” said Melissa Klug, who has confessed to being very in love with Jesús Barco, in statements to Trome.

“(Evelyn) She was beautiful, she looked radiant. I loved watching it, at least on TV. It is your marriage to the love of your life. How nice! How much I would have given to be with her at that time, but I had to assist my grandmother ”, added the businesswoman.

Melissa Klug wants to have a child with Jesús Barco

Last Monday, during an interview with En boca de todos, Melissa Klug confessed that she plans to have a baby next to the footballer Jesús Barco, her current partner.

Jazmín Pinedo and Ricardo Rondón asked ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ if she would like to have a child with Jesús Barco and she, with a big smile on her face, replied: “Actually, we have many plans for the future, one of them is having a baby ”.

Melissa Klug confesses happy for her children after achieving a good relationship with Jefferson Farfán

The businesswoman Melissa Klug came to the Magaly TV program, signed her to talk with Magaly Medina about her family life, together with her five children. The chalaca revealed that she is very happy with the good relationship she has with the father of her last two conceited, Jefferson Farfán.

The television host showed Melissa Klug a screenshot in which the Peruvian national team put a ‘like’ to a photo of his son next to Jesús Barco, current partner of the ‘Blanca de Chucuito’.

“Yes, and I am happy, happy. Well, his dad always ‘Like’ all the photos of his children. But how nice that he knows that there is a mutual affection and respect ”, he commented.

Melissa Klug, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.