The influencer Melissa Klug She surprised her followers a few days after giving birth to her sixth child. The public figure decided to share a snapshot of her renewed figure on her official Instagram account and gave details of how she has been taking care of herself in the postpartum process. We tell you the events in this note.

How does Melissa Klug look after giving birth?

On Instagram, Klug He uploaded a photo in which he is on the street and is wearing a black outfit. Her followers only left comments of praise when she saw her and congratulated her on the new stage she is experiencing in her motherhood.

“Beautiful, you are radiant”, “Beautiful, congratulations”, “How beautiful that mommy”, “What a blessing children are, you are very pretty”, “What a beautiful mom”, These are some of the comments from Internet users.

Melissa Klug looks with a big smile after giving birth to her baby. Photo: Instagram / Melissa Klug

What is the nationality of the first daughter of Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco?

Melissa Klug and soccer player Jesús Barco traveled to the United States to welcome their daughter Cayetana. The couple would have sought for the baby to be born there to have said nationality and obtain certain benefits from the North American country.

“Some people travel while pregnant to the United States in order to have their baby born in that country and thus obtain supposed benefits for their children, since any baby born in that nation or on the island of Puerto Rico obtains citizenship. US”points out the outlet Escapada H.

Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco became parents on November 28. Photo: LR composition / Instagram Melissa Klug

What is the lesson that Melissa Klug gave to Samahara Lobatón?

The youngest of the Klugs revealed in an interview with 'America Today' that during her childhood her mother made her and her sisters sell chocolates at school in order to generate economic independence.

“There are many ways in which my mother made us independent from a young age. She told us: 'What do you want to sell at school?' We sold brownies, chocolates… My mother invested and the profit was for us”said.