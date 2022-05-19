Melissa Klug She is one of the celebrities of the Peruvian show that lives full of luxuries and comforts. The businesswoman, who recently announced that she is seeking to be a mother for the sixth time with Jesus Boatconstantly share photos and videos of your lifestyle with all his children in the house of Groove, the same one that was delivered by Jefferson Farfan.

Know in detail each of the spaces of the ostentatious home in which Melissa Klug lives with her children in this note.

How is Melissa Klug’s luxurious house that Jefferson Farfán gave her?

These are the best known spaces of the luxurious house of Melissa Klug, which have been shared on the networks by the same businesswoman. It is worth mentioning that the construction has 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and is located in one of the most exclusive residential areas of Lima.

Room

This is what Melissa Klug’s luxurious house looks like inside. Photo: Instagram

Dining room

This is what Melissa Klug’s luxurious house looks like inside. Photo: Instagram

Ladders

This is what Melissa Klug’s luxurious house looks like inside. Photo: Instagram

The room

This is what Melissa Klug’s luxurious house looks like inside. Photo: Instagram

Closet

This is what Melissa Klug’s luxurious house looks like inside. Photo: Instagram

Courtyards and gardens

This is what Melissa Klug’s luxurious house looks like inside. Photo: Instagram

Who does Melissa Klug live with?

According to what they shared Melissa Klug and their children on their platforms, the fiancee of player Jesús Barco lives with four of their five children. Gianella Marquina, Melissa Lobatón, Adriano and Jeremy Farfán continue to live with the businesswoman in the luxurious house.

Melissa Klug lives with her children. Photo: Instagram

For her part, Samahara Lobatón moved with her boyfriend Youna to their own apartment in La Molina, to raise their little girl together. The influencer shared each of the details of her new home for the program “On everyone’s lips.”

How many children does Melissa Klug have with Jefferson Farfán?

Melissa Klug He had two children as a result of his relationship of approximately 10 years with Jefferson Farfanbetween 2005 and 2015. After living together for several years, the couple’s first child was born: Adriano Farfan Klug. A few years later, in 2012, Klug and Farfán were happy with the arrival of their second and last descendant, Jeremy Farfan.

Melissa Klug and her daughters posing for a Valentine’s Day shoot. Photo: Instagram.

Melissa Klug reveals that she is jealous of Jéfferson Farfán’s children. Photo: Instagram.

Samahara Lobatón does not live with Melissa Klug

The influencer’s second daughter moved to a new apartment after Xiana was born. In December 2021, Samahara Lobatón decided to start a new stage in her life next to her and Youna’s youngest daughter; However, during an interview in “On everyone’s lips”, the young woman ruled out a distance between her and her Melissa Klug from her.

“I adore her, she knows she is my life, I get along super well with her, we are friends, but my main family is Youna and Xiana and Christmas is going to be spent by the three of us in our new apartment, which we are about to move into. . Xiana is going to spend Christmas with her parents, at her parents’ house,” Samahara said.

Samahara Lobatón does not live with Melissa Klug in Surco. Photo: Capture America TV

Melissa Klug remembers breakup with Jefferson Farfán

During an interview with “You are in all”, Melissa Klug revealed the difficult separation she experienced due to the breakup with Jefferson Farfán after several years of relationship. However, she assures that she now feels happy next to the soccer player Jesús Barco: “I understood that life goes on.”