The influencer Gianella marquina He used his social networks to share with his followers a memory of his childhood, next to his mother Melissa Klug and his younger sisters Samahara and Melissa Lobatón.

Through Instagram, the oldest of the ‘Klug girls’ published two photographs in which the ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ holds her two older daughters on her legs, while she carries the youngest, who bears her name, in her belly. “My mom thought we were barbies,” Gianella wrote.

In a question and answer session, Marquina was asked about the recent statements of her mother, who was enthusiastic about the idea of ​​having a baby with her partner Jesús Barco.

“Giane, would you like to have one more sibling?” Was the question they asked Gianella Marquina, and she did not hesitate to answer in the negative. However, she acknowledged that this does not depend on her or her four siblings.

Melissa Klug dedicates an emotional message to her only granddaughter

The businesswoman Melissa Klug does not hesitate to share her joy every time she shares moments with her only granddaughter, daughter of Samahara Lobatón. Through your profile Instagram, the chalaca dedicated an emotional post to the baby and told how her life changed.

“It’s amazing how such a tiny being can illuminate every aspect of your life in such a wonderful way,” he wrote as a caption of a photograph of himself holding little Xianna.

