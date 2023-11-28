It was today! Melissa Klug gave birth in the United States this November 28. As planned, the ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ She was scheduled to give birth in November. The arrival of the little girl, whom they named Cayetana, was not only celebrated by her father, Jesus Boatbut his mother, who did not hesitate to dedicate a couple of lines to her son and the businesswoman.

Melissa Klug and her newborn. Photo: Instagram

What did Melissa Klug’s mother-in-law say after the birth of her granddaughter?

Via Instagram, the Sport Boys player reposted his mother’s extensive message which reads: “Son of my life, At this moment my heart explodes with happiness. It is incredible to me to see you and recognize you as a dad. “It seems like it was yesterday when you came into our lives and now you begin this new stage.”

Message from the mother of Jesús Barco. Photo: Instagram See also They warn of the presence of metal fragments in a cake sold at Ikea

Then he addressed Melissa: “I love them. Thank you for giving us this little piece of life that you bring to complete our happiness. I wish you all the wisdom, patience and love in this new stage that you undertake.” He finally stated: “I wish that God always blesses, guides and protects you. (…) We will always be there for the parents before the arrival of my long-awaited granddaughter.”

Jesús Barco announced that Melissa Klug gave birth through his social networks. Photo: Instagram

Where did Melissa Klug give birth?

Just as Magaly Medina, Melissa Klug believed gave birth in the United States. “According to this immigration report, he left through Panama and his final destination was the United States. Melissa it would seem that she is looking to give birth in the United States because she is scheduled to deliver her baby at the end of November. And from what we’ve found out, she’s not coming back and it’s more like Jesus Boat “Who has already finished the championship for his team, as he has already finished his games, would give him reach there in the United States,” said the ‘Magpie’ on one occasion.