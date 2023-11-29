Melissa Klug already announced the arrival of syour sixth daughterfruit of his relationship with Jesus Boat. Thus, this Tuesday, November 28, the showbiz figure’s boyfriend was in charge of breaking the news of the birth of little Cayetana with a tender photograph. Various users on social networks congratulated the popular ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ for the new member of her family; In addition, her eldest daughter Gianella Marquina also greeted her, but her sisters Melissa and Samahara Lobatón have not yet commented on the matter.

What did Melissa Klug say after giving birth?

Samahara Lobatón’s mother traveled to the United States to give birth to her first daughter with Jesús Barco. After giving birth, she was finally able to hold the baby in her arms and published a photograph on social media of her, in which she is seen in a clinic bed with some details that she received for this important moment in life. her personal

Melissa Klug and her daughter Cayetana. Photo: Instagram screenshot

“A little piece of my life, Cayetana”was the tender message that accompanied the snapshot of mother and daughter from the room where she is resting until the time comes for her to be discharged and she can return home to her family.

How did Gianella Marquina react after the birth of her sister?

After the birth of the new member of Melissa Klug’s family, many were waiting for their daughters, known in the entertainment industry and social networks, to comment on the arrival into the world of their sister Cayetana. However, the only one who uploaded content about it was Gianella Marquinathe first-born of the 39-year-old businesswoman.

Gianella Marquina met her sister. Photo: Instagram/Gianella Marquina

“Welcome to the world, princess, I am the happiest sister”, says his publication. However, both were able to meet through a video call, since Raúl Marquina’s daughter is traveling enjoying the beaches of Aruba, as seen in her recent publications.

