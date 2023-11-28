Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco already have their little Cayetana in their arms, after several months of waiting. Precisely, the couple traveled to USA to live the last period of pregnancy ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ and it was in the North American country where the businesswoman gave birth to her sixth child.

What did Jesús Barco say about the birth of his baby with Melissa Klug?

Melissa Klug and Jesus Boat They were already counting the days until they became parents. The couple moved to the United States in preparation for the last days of the pregnancy. ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ and finally, today, November 28, the footballer made public the news that his daughter had finally arrived into this world.

The athlete used his Instagram stories to tell his followers that his daughter, Cayetana Barco Klug, was born. In addition, he published a snapshot next to his little girl in hospital attire, which means that he accompanied Melissa during the birth.

Jesús Barco announced that Melissa Klug gave birth through his social networks. Photo: Composition LR/Jesús Barco

“Welcome, love of my life, Cayetana Barco Klug”, wrote Jesús Barco in his Instagram stories accompanied by a photo with his baby.

What did Melissa Klug say about her newborn baby?

The ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ spoke on social networks about the birth of her last daughter. She published a photo in the hospital where she appears holding her baby, with a message that said: “Piece of my life, Cayetana.”

Melissa Klug is a mother again. Photo: LR composition/Melissa Klug/Instagram

What did Melissa Klug say about her advanced pregnancy?

Melissa KlugShe shared details, through her social networks, about her pregnancy status, as several of her followers are curious to know how she is spending these last few days before giving birth to her little Cayetana.

A follower wanted to know if she had already begun to feel some pain characteristic of the pregnancy stage, to which Samahara Lobatón’s mother was honest and said: “Of course yes, (I have felt) a lot of pain, I am super swollen, I have too much heartburn, “I gained 20 kilos, I have contractions, I have insomnia, etc.”