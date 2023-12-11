Melissa KlugShe gave birth to her sixth daughter, the fruit of her love with Jesús Barco, at the end of November, in the United States. At the time of her, the children of the popular 'Blanca de Chuchuito' They did not hesitate to congratulate her on the arrival of the little girl. Cayetana via social networks. Now, the businesswoman's heirs will have the opportunity to see her sister live, since they traveled to the country where her mother is located to meet the newborn baby.

What was the trip of Melissa Klug's children to meet their newborn sister?

This Monday, December 11, Gianella Marquina, Melissa Lobatón and Jefferson Farfán's children They traveled to the United States in order to meet their newborn sister for the first time and spend the Christmas holidays with their mother.

Raul Marquinaex-partner of Melissa Klug and father of Gianella Marquina, showed through his social networks how he said goodbye to the young people at the airport.

Raúl Marquina accompanied his daughter and Melissa Klug's heirs to the airport. Photo: Instagram/Raúl Marquina

Then, the eldest daughter of 'Blanca de Chucuito' shared through her Instagram account what the trip was like with her brothers. It should be noted that the young people stopped inPanama.

How does Melissa Klug look after giving birth to her sixth baby?

Days after giving birth to her sixth daughter, Melissa KlugShe was encouraged to share a photograph through her social networks in which she looks radiant in a black outfit. After this publication, her followers did not hesitate to flatter her and congratulate her on her motherhood.

“Beautiful with so much love. Rain of blessings”, “Beautiful, my queen”, “How beautiful, mom”, were some comments that Internet users left on the 'Blanca de Chucuito' Instagram account.