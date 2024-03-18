Melissa Klug He goes through a difficult time when he sees that his grandmother's health is noticeably deteriorating. According to the same businesswoman, one of the pillars in her life, whom she affectionately calls 'mommy', is struggling at 97 years of age. For this reason, she does not sit idly and turns to her social networks to request the support of her followers.

What happened to Melissa Klug?

Melissa Klug, known for its influence in the world of entertainment and business in Peru, is going through moments of anguish. Her grandmother, whom she considers her second mother, is in critical health. At 97 years old, Angelita has been the mentor in Klug's life and has given him unconditional support in the most adverse moments.

Melissa Klug raffles the Jesús Barco t-shirt

In an effort to raise funds to help care for his grandmother, Klug and his partner, the footballer Jesús Barco, have organized a charity raffle. The main prize is a Sport Boys club shirt, autographed by Barco. The objective is for his followers and sympathizers to join this noble cause.

Jesús Barco will raffle off his signed Sport Boys shirt. Photo: Instagram/Jesús Barco

What did Melissa Klug say about her grandmother?

Moved, Klug shared on the program 'América Hoy': “She is very delicate… my grandmother is leaving.” On her social networks, the model has also dedicated numerous tributes to her grandmother, and has highlighted the strength and love that she has always transmitted to her. “You are the person I love most in the world, I need you, my children need you too. You are my queen, my teacher. How many times did you help me, while my mother had to work double shifts. Being a young mother for me was not easy, but you were there, dear Angelita, to hold my hand and support me. “I can't replace you with anyone,” Melissa dedicated to her grandmother.

How did Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco reconcile?

Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco, the well-known soccer player, left their conflicts behind and resumed their courtship at the beginning of March. The news came after a short period of separation in January, which was marked by suspicions of disloyalty on the part of Barco. This fact was spread in the return of 'Magaly TV, la firma' in its 2024 season.

The couple's reconciliation was consolidated on March 9, in the middle of the celebration of Barco's twenty-seventh birthday, which not only represented a celebration but also the reunion of both. The moment was particularly emotional due to the attendance of his little daughter Cayetana, only three months old.