He wants to enlarge the family! There is no doubt that the romance of Melissa klug Y Jesus Boat It is going from strength to strength and proof of this is that the businesswoman has thought about the possibility of becoming a mother again.

The popular ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ surprised everyone by revealing that she does not rule out the idea of ​​having her sixth child.

“It is something that I do not rule out, I am honest, having my granddaughter has awakened that maternal instinct” , he counted for the cameras of América Espectáculos.

He also assured that he has a good man by his side. “He loves me and respects me,” added the businesswoman.

Melissa Klug dedicates an emotional message to her granddaughter

In October 2020 Melissa Klug became a grandmother and stated that her granddaughter has changed her life. Through her social networks, the businesswoman dedicated an emotional welcome message to the little girl where she expresses everything she means to her.

“I have no words to describe what you mean to me. You are the dream princess of heaven born on Earth. You are a gift that came to this world to make us immensely happy. It is inexplicable how a little piece of being has us all drooling with so much love, “wrote Samahara Lobatón’s mother in her Instagram stories.

