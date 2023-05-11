Melissa Lobatón was on the cover in different media by sending a forceful message about why she did not want to continue with a university degree. Through her social media, Melissa Klüg He was encouraged to place a question box so that his followers could ask questions about his life and took the opportunity to support the daughter he has with Abel Lobatón. Statement was given after a user questioned her about the young woman’s studies.

The model was surprised by the comment, as she assured that her conceited was never in a university. “When did he enter, that I never knew?”, wrote. He added that Melissa has decided to dedicate herself to the preparation of sweets, since she takes courses to expand her knowledge on the subject. “Study Pastry and Pastry. She always studied in high school, she has her business”he pointed out through a story on Instagram.

In her Instagram stories, Melissa Lobatón shared her most sincere thoughts about studying for a university degree and assured that no one is more for having a degree. “Having a title shouldn’t be associated with the idea of ​​’being someone in life,’ nor does it give you the right to trample on others,” she said at first.

“It is well said that there are geniuses without studies and idiots with doctorates. We are all someone in life and the most valuable title you can have is to be a good person, loyal, ethical, upright, honest and that is not given by the university, it is given by your values“, he added.

Melissa Klug’s daughter, Melissa Lobatón, is 20 years old. The young influencer was born on December 5, 2002. Through her social networks she shares tips and more about modeling, travel and more. Currently, she has over 802,000 followers of hers on her Instagram profile.

Melissa Klug boasts of her daughter’s entrepreneurship

At the beginning of February of this year, Melissa Lobatón was encouraged to start her pastry business. This project had the support of her family and especially her mother Melisa Klug, who took advantage of her social networks to show off the business of one of her heiress and sent her a message for this reason.

“I am so proud of you, my big beautiful, for your new venture. Delight everyone with your desserts. I celebrate and admire you”wrote the popular ‘White of Chucuito’ in a post on his Instagram account.

Melissa Lobatón and her relationship with her father, Abel Lobatón

Melissa Lobaton He has always shown the affection he has for his mother, Melissa Klug. However, she has never shared any memories with her father, the former Peruvian athleteAbel Lobaton. For this reason, on one occasion, the daughter of “Blanca de Chucuito” was consulted by one of her followers about her father. In this regard, the young woman only managed to raise a boomerang (image that repeats an action), and made a gesture with her hand that would mean more or less.

Apparently, the relationship between Melissa and Abel is not the best, but it is not distant either. It should be noted that the young woman has avoided giving details about the athlete.

Melissa Lobatón and her opinion on beauty pageants

Melissa Lobaton He had a critical opinion regarding beauty pageants. Melissa Klug’s daughter opened a question box to communicate with her followers who asked her about the Miss Peru La Pre carried out in 2022. The heiress of the ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ flatly ruled out participating in any contest of this type for this reason.

“I think that I could not compete in a beauty pageant because if I were to win or not, I feel that they would attack me nothing more. They would tell me: ‘you only won because of your mother’ or things like that; Imagine the little girls he is attacking, how they will attack me.”were the words of lobaton.

How many siblings does Melissa Lobatón have?

Peruvian businesswoman Melissa Klug gave birth to 5 children, including Melissa Lobatón. The young woman has two female sisters, Gianella Marquina and Samahara Lobatón. Similarly, two younger male brothers who were born as a result of the romance of ‘La Blanca de Chucuito’ and Jefferson Farfán.