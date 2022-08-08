Jefferson Farfan Y Melissa Klug They have a cordial relationship after several scandals in the Peruvian show business, this for the good of their two youngest children. However, Trome misinterpreted the businesswoman’s statements and she issued a statement on social networks regarding the issue.

As you remember, Melissa Klug appeared on the “Cuto” Guadalupe program in which she advised parents on the behavior they should have with their children. For this reason, she asked the aforementioned medium to retract it.

What did Melissa Klug say in the statement?

Through her official Instagram account, Melissa Klug communicated with her followers and made her discomfort known with the headlines that spread on social networks about her and her ex-partner Jefferson Farfán.

“Dear friends of the Trome, with the greatest respect for your profession and work, I ask you, please, to deny this headline in which you mention, affirming that I have declared about the father of my children when it is totally false,” he said. in the first paragraph.

“Out of respect for my children and the tranquility of my entire family, I ask you to please take responsibility for the damage they do to me as a mother with these false headlines,” she concluded.

Photo: @melissaklugoficial

Melissa’s statements about Farfán

Melissa Klug visited “Cuto” Guadalupe and both talked about different topics related to their lives. In the middle of this interview, the model sent a harsh message to Jefferson Farfán.

“Since you were not a great husband or a good husband, at least be a good father so that they remain in their memory, in their memory, with those beautiful memories and with gratitude that they do it with affection and much love to be taking care of his father”, were the words that the ‘Banca de Chucuito’ had.