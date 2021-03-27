Melissa Klug cannot hide her happiness when it comes to sharing moments with her first and – until now – only granddaughter, daughter of Samahara Lobatón.

Through her social networks, the businesswoman published tender photographs where she was seen carrying the baby. In addition, the publication was accompanied by a dedication.

In your message, Melissa klug He highlighted the importance of how his granddaughter changed his life for the better.

“It’s amazing how such a tiny being can illuminate every aspect of your life in such a wonderful way.”Wrote the footballer’s partner Jesús Barco on Instagram.

Melissa Klug dedicates a tender message to her granddaughter Xianna. Photo: Melissa Klug / Instagram

Melissa Klug welcomes her granddaughter

Melissa klug She became a grandmother on October 15 and shared this new stage with her followers.

“I have no words to describe what you mean to me. You are the dream princess of heaven born on Earth. You are a gift that came to this world to make us immensely happy. It is inexplicable how a little piece of being has us all drooling with so much love, “wrote Samahara Lobatón’s mother in her Instagram stories.

Melissa Klug welcomes her granddaughter. Photo: Melissa Klug / Instagram

