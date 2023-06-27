Melissa Klüg together with her boyfriend Jesús Barco announced, through Instagram, that they are waiting for his first son. The popular “Blanca de Chucuito” is one of the most media people in the Peruvian show business due to her past romances with renowned soccer players such as Jefferson Farfan and Abel Lobaton. Additionally, she has been linked with dancers and businessmen.

The result of her three past commitments is that the businesswoman currently has five children. Who are they?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=URrQvXMMoLc

Who are the children of Melissa Klug?

Melissa’s eldest daughter is Gianella Marquina, a model, influencer and law student at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC). Currently, she is 23 years old and is very active on social networks. On Instagram, she has more than 963,000 followers. Gianella’s father is Raúl Marquiña, a businessman and former candidate for mayor of Bellavista del Callao.

Melissa Klug with her eldest daughter Gianella Marquina. Photo: Instagram/@gianemarquina

Klug’s second and third daughters are Samahara Lobatón and Melissa Lobatón. Her father is the Peruvian soccer player Abel Lobatón.

Samahara entered the world of television through the reality show “Combate” when she was still a minor. Currently, she is 22 years old, has more than a million followers on Instagram and is living abroad with her daughter and her partner Youna.

For her part, Melissa is 21 years old and is also an influencer. She has more than 800 followers on Instagram and works promoting various brands and creating beauty videos.

Melissa Klug with her daughter Melissa Lobatón. Photo: Instagram/@melissa_lobatonklug

The last two children of Melissa Klug are Adriano Farfán and Jeremy Farfán, the result of her relationship with the renowned soccer player Jefferson Farfán. Although their romance lasted 11 years, it ended in infidelity and lawsuits.

Melissa Klug announces her sixth pregnancy

Melissa Klug used the Instagram social network to share the exciting news with her followers. With a photograph in which she looked radiant and holding an ultrasound and a pregnancy test, she accompanied by the Sport Boys player, Jesús Barco, she announced that they are expecting her first child.

The message that accompanied the image said: “You are already in my heart and a few months in my arms, how nice when something happens that you asked God for so much… a wish come true, we look forward to you and now love multiplies, my love”.