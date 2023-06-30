Magaly Medina revealed in her program on June 29 that Melissa Klug confirmed to her production that she was pregnant at the beginning of this month and long before she made it public on social networks. The show host issued the call when her team contacted “Blanca de Chucuito” to ask her if she really was in the “sweet wait” and she said that, at that time, she still could not make it public .

“My pregnancy is something that I cannot shout, even if I want to go out and tell it, I cannot. Because not even my mother, nor my children, nor my lawyer, nobody knows”Melissa Klug said in a call in early June.

