Strong declarations. Melissa Klüg He has shown that he maintains a good friendly relationship with Abel Lobatón. Despite this, she did not tolerate the ex-soccer player mispronouncing her daughter’s name Sahamara Lobaton repeatedly and on national television. During a recent appearance for America, the popular “Blanca de Chucuito” asked the hosts of the program to clarify the situation the next time she steps into the studio.

What did Melissa Klug say about Abel Lobatón?

The businesswoman visited the set of “América hoy” to talk about how she is preparing for the arrival of her first baby with Jesús Barco. During the conversation, there was no shortage of questions related to Samahara Lobaton and took the opportunity to send a forceful clarification addressed to Abel Lobaton for mispronouncing his smug name more than once.

“The next time he comes, they can tell Abel not to be a huachafo and that his name is ‘Samahara,’ not ‘Samajara.’ The ‘h’ is silent, where do you want to get that it is ‘Samajara’‘” the model said.

Despite the fact that Christian Domínguez wanted to defend the ex-soccer player from the attacks of “Blanca de Chucuito”, she explained that he always mispronounces his name. “Since he was born he was always ‘Samahara’, I don’t know where he gets that from, now when he is old he says ‘Samajara’, ‘Samajara’. Over the years, the ‘Samajara’ has come out ”, she added.

Does Melissa Klug not approve of Samahara Lobatón’s outgoing?

On the other hand, Melissa Klüg commented on the recent ampay for Samahara Lobatón and Bryan Torres. Despite the fact that she said she did not know the boy, she wishes the best for the influencer and hopes that she can make good decisions in her life. “The mistakes and mistakes that she makes, she has to come forward and clarify her issues,” she said.

In the same way, they asked him about Jefferson Farfán’s friend and if he approved of starting a relationship with Samahara. “Me, from what I’ve seen on TV and all the people who have rated it, it’s the ‘Suck’, right? But I don’t know him, I don’t know who he is“, he expressed in front of cameras.

