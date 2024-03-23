Thursday, March 21, 2024 was a sad day for Melissa Klug, since he lost his beloved grandmother. This loss has caused his family to be very united and present at this very difficult time for Klug. In addition, the popular 'Blanca de Chucuito' has shared emotional memories with her deceased grandmother, with phrases of affection and love for what she meant in her life.

Notably, Melissa Klug She has not only received the support of her daughters and her family, but also from her ex-partner Jefferson Farfán, who did not hesitate to make a gesture of solidarity with Klug. However, the 'Blanca de Chucuito' is still very affected by this loss. We invite you to read this note about the emotional message of Melissa Klug.

What was Melissa Klug's message to her deceased grandmother?

Melissa Klug She still cannot get over the loss of her grandmother and just a few hours ago she published a video reel on her Instagram account, where she expresses her pain and emotions due to the absence of the lady. Angela Solari from Orbegozo. “I never imagined that this moment would come when I couldn't kiss or hug you anymore. You left me with a huge void in my heart, with a pain so deep that I don't know how I can describe… It's as if something was torn from your being that leaves you powerless. Only people who have lost a being they loved with their lives will be able to understand me.“, he expressed.

“Thank you, my mother, for having been present at every moment and stage of my life, for always taking care of me and protecting me, but above all for having given me your unconditional love. You are the best mother and grandmother in the world, for having the best heart and being the best human being that could exist on this earth, helping everyone without expecting anything in return. Help me recover from this pain and learn to live without you. My Angelita, I will love you beyond life. “Pretty doll with golden hair,” she added.

How did Melissa Klug confirm her grandmother's death?

Melissa Klug, Recognized for her strength and joy, she confirmed the death with a publication on her Instagram account, in which she thanked Angela Solari de Orbegozo for having taken care of her from a very young age. Furthermore, Solari was an important figure for her and her family, as she also took on the role of mother to Klug.

What detail did Jefferson Farfán have with Melissa Klug?

Jefferson Farfan He showed his solidarity with Melissa Klug and her family during their grief, putting aside their differences to support the mother of his children. The program 'América hoy' reported that Farfán sent a floral arrangement to the wake as a show of condolences, a gesture that surprised and was applauded for demonstrating that solidarity overcomes any conflict in times of loss.

Melissa Klug and saying goodbye to her grandmother Angela Solari from Orbegozo. Photo: Melissa Klug/ Instagram

