Melissa Klug In recent months, she has avoided referring to the father of her children, Jefferson Farfán, with whom it is known she does not have a good relationship. However, a few hours ago, the businesswoman surprised by attacking the former soccer player for an attitude she had with her children. This fact occurred when a follower told him that his children were lucky to receive many gifts in Christmas by his father. This bothered Samahara Lobatón's mother and she spoke out.

What did Melissa Klug say about Jefferson Farfán?

Melissa Klug He is an active figure on social networks and does not hesitate to interact with his followers through the Instagram question box. This time, the popular 'Blanca de Chucuito' was asked a question related to Jefferson Farfan.

“We saw that the father of your 'chocolatitos' posted a tree full of gifts, they doubled,” commented a social media user. In this regard, the businesswoman seemed uncomfortable and attacked the popular 'Foquita'.

“Well, when my children arrived and went to their father's, that tree was completely empty and they did not receive any gifts until now and that Bajada de Reyes had already passed. “They will continue waiting,” Klug said.

Melissa Klug recently referred to Jefferson Farfán on her social networks. Photo: Instagram/Melissa Klug

What was the heartfelt message that Jefferson Farfán sent to his children last Christmas?

Adriano Farfaneldest son of Jefferson Farfantraveled to the United States for the Christmas holidays of 2023 and to meet her newborn sister, daughter of Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco.

In that sense, the minor was not able to spend the end-of-year holidays with 'Foquita', who did not hesitate to share a photo with him and sent him a heartfelt message on her social networks. “I miss you”,was the emotional phrase that the former soccer player dedicated to his little one.