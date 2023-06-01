Melissa Klüg Defend your role as a mother. The businesswoman appeared on “América hoy” to talk about the legal problem she faces with Jefferson Farfán, her ex-partner and parents of her two youngest children. In said television space, she stated that she was tired of the constant confrontations that she stars with the former soccer player. Given this, the young woman took the opportunity to appear on said program to make a strong request to the “Foquita”: to demand that she give more quality time to the little ones.

“My children are not going to stand on a television set to say the things that affect them, because, for that, they have me. Unfortunately, there is no judge to tell you, just as parents are also forced to fulfill their economic pension, also force them to spend time with them, there is no, ”commented Melissa and highlighted her work as a mother. “He can tell me what he wants, but never a bad mother. Those kids need their dad.They need time, they need to share things with him,” he said.

