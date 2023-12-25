Melissa Klug She is in the United States enjoying Christmas with her children, who came to that country to meet her newborn sister. The businesswoman is an active figure on social networks, so she shared a Photography with their conceited ones for these end-of-year holidays. However, this did not please his heir Adriano Farfán, who made him a claim public that was not tolerated by the 'Blanca de Chucuito'. In this note, we show you all the details.

What was Adriano Farfán's claim to Melissa Klug and what did she respond?

Melissa Klug published, through her Instagram account, a photograph in which she is seen posing with her four children Gianella Marquina, Melissa Lobatón, Jeremy Farfán and Adriano Farfán. However, the latter made a complaint to her mother upon seeing this snapshot.

“I was eating… Delete that photo,” wrote Jefferson Farfán's son. Given this, the popular 'Blanca de Chucuito' got upset and sent him a blunt response. “I know! And I'm not going to delete it because there are 300 photos and they all show you eating, making faces and closing your eyes,” the businesswoman wrote.

Melissa Klug did not tolerate the public complaint that her son made on social networks. Photo: Instagram/Melissa Klug

What is the heartfelt message that Adriano Farfán received from his father Jefferson?

Some days ago, Jefferson Farfanshared a heartfelt message for his eldest son, Hadrianfruit of his relationship with Melissa Klug. The former Peruvian soccer player expressed his regret at not being able to spend the Christmas holidays with his first-born, who is shining with his mother in the United States.

Along these lines, the popular 'Foquita' spoke:“I miss you”, femotive phrase he dedicated to Hadrian.

Jefferson Farfán shared this emotional message for his eldest son. Photo: Instagram/Jefferson Farfán

How did Melissa Klug's children spoil her newborn sister?

At the beginning of December, Gianella Marquina, Melissa Lobatón, Adriano Farfán and Jeremy Farfán They were reunited with their mother, Melissa Klug, in the United States. After their arrival, the youngest children of the popular 'Blanca de Chucuito' with former soccer player Jefferson Farfán had a tender gesture with their sister Cayetana.

In that sense, Jeremy and Adriano Farfán They held the baby and gave her a few kisses on her face as a sign of affection. “drooling with love”, Klug commented upon seeing his heirs together.