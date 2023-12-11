Melissa Klug and her partner, Jesus Boat, sparked rumors of an alleged crisis in the relationship just a few days after the birth of their first daughter together. The 'Blanca de Chucuito' usually uploads posts of all kinds on her social networks, but there was one in particular that caught the attention of her followers. Afterwards, it was speculated that The athlete and the businesswoman would have distanced themselves. However, both shed some light on what is really happening.

Are Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco going through a crisis?

A few days ago, Melissa Klug shared a publication that contained a message, something she usually does constantly, but a detail in said post started a series of rumors that suggested that she and her partner, the soccer player Jesus Boatthey were not going through a good time in their relationship.

Melissa Klug published a curious message. Photo: Instagram/Melissa Klug

“He is more than a person, he is my safe place, my grounding cable, my lifeline in the storm, the home to which I always return.“says the phrase he shared. Next, he commented: “My mothers, my children“. She made reference to her close relatives, but did not include her current partner. In this way, speculation began about a breakup, until users noticed one of their most recent photos, in which both reacted.

How did Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco react in the midst of an alleged crisis?

Rumors about a crisis or estrangement between Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco came to an end, as the popular couple, despite not appearing together on social networks after the birth of their daughter, still shows affection on virtual platforms.

Thus, in the last photograph in which the 'Blanca de Chucuito' appears next to little Cayetana's car, the soccer player commented with some emojis with hearts and the businesswoman responded in the same way.