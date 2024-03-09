After various speculations about a reconciliation, Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco decided to put an end to the gossip and confirmed that they resumed their romantic relationship. As you remember, a few weeks ago, the peruvian businesswoman announced the end of her romance with the soccer player and assured that this decision was made with the full responsibility of the father of her last daughter. The athlete even made several displays of affection to be forgiven and it seems that his efforts worked.

Why did Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco end their relationship?

At the end of January, through a statement posted on her Instagram stories, Melissa Klug announced the conclusion of her relationship with Jesús Barco. She indicated that a personal incident served as the reason for the dissolution of her engagement. Likewise, the 'Blanca de Chucuito' emphasized her efforts to forge a family unit, even when she faced risks to her health during pregnancy. Later, she raised eyebrows by attributing responsibility for the end of the relationship to her ex-partner.

“To my dear followers and friends of the press I want to inform you that as of today my relationship with Mr. Jesús Barco has ended. During the 4 years of our relationship I have respected and taken care of our privacy as a couple and in his professional sports career with the responsibilities that this entails. Therefore, I give all responsibility for the termination of the relationship to Mr. Jesús Barco.”says part of his statement.

Did Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco resume their relationship?

After a few weeks separated and several signs of a reconciliation, Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco no longer hide that they resumed their romantic relationship, since until recently they avoided speaking out about their personal lives. However, the situation changed last Friday, March 8.

Melissa Klug and her message to Jesús Barco. Photo: Instagram/Melissa Klug

The footballer took to Instagram stories to extend his congratulations to the businesswoman and her daughter on the occasion of Women's Day, and expressed his love for them. “Happy day, my loves, beautiful ones. Melissa Klug, thank you for the most beautiful gift of my life. I love you”says his post. This detail was not overlooked by the mother of her daughter and she responded: “We love you”.

Did Melissa Klug introduce her baby to Jesús Barco?

Melissa Klug touched her followers by posting three charming photos of her daughter Cayetana on her Instagram account, each representing a month of her life, along with a message full of love and joy for her baby's development. The businesswoman took advantage of the occasion to highlight the girl's remarkable resemblance to Jesús Barco, which sparked numerous comments that highlighted Cayetana's beauty and sweetness. The publication quickly filled with expressions of affection and positive wishes for the family.

Melissa Klug received congratulations and good wishes from her followers. Photo: Instagram/Melissa Klug

On the other hand, Jesús Barco, Cayetana's father, also expressed his happiness on his social networks. Although he tends to be more discreet about her personal life, on this occasion he shared a moving photograph of her daughter, accompanied by words that demonstrate her deep paternal love and dedication. This act gave fans a deeper insight into the relationship between Klug and Barco.

