Melissa Klüg He has established himself as one of the best-known characters in Peruvian show business. His daily activities are usually covered by the specialized media and every relevant event in his life does not go unnoticed. Similarly, Jefferson Farfán is considered one of the most important Peruvian players and media in recent years, as well as a fan of luxury clothing brands and high-end cars.

Why did Melissa Klug and Jefferson Farfán meet again?

After their separation and their first legal confrontation over alimony for their two children, the influencer and “Foquita” maintained a truce for a long time until in recent weeks they resumed their media battle. It all started when the woman born in Chucuito began to publish hints against the former member of Alianza Lima to imply that he did not spend time with her two children.

After that, Melissa Klug spoke with Magaly Medina and revealed some rudeness on the part of Jefferson Farfán with his children, such as that he has been filing a legal claim against him for psychological damage to the children.

“The same as always, the lack of time. Before because she lived abroad. And now? In short, my children are grown and I am not going to allow him to continue damaging them psychologically, and a lot of abuse. Since he loves lawsuits and lawsuits, we will continue to see each other there, there is no other way, but I will not allow more damage to my children, ”she said.

What was Jefferson Farfán’s response to Melissa Klug’s statements?

At the moment, Jefferson Farfán has not made a specific statement on the subject with Melissa Klug. However, the former soccer player chose to use his social networks to publish messages that would be dedicated to his ex-partner.

In the same way, the “Foquita” also tried to show her followers and public opinion that she does share time with her children by uploading stories with them enjoying different activities.

How did the love story between Jefferson Farfán and Melissa Klug begin?

The two met back in 2003. And according to her own words, the influencer today was shocked from the first time she saw him, so everything flowed later.

The outings continued and rumors of a relationship between the two began to grow in the national press. Finally, Magaly Medina supported them by leaving a cevichería and getting into the player’s truck. After that, the two had to confirm their romance.

